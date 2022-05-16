Watch: Ibrahim Ali Khan maintains his cool as fans mob, pull him outside Mumbai restaurant

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan, recently stepped out in the city, but was met with a rather unpleasant experience as fans mobbed him while he made his way to his car.

In a video which is now going viral, people can be seen trying to stop him for a picture and some even pulled him for the same. Some kids even clung on to him as he exited a restaurant post having dinner with his friends.

However, amidst all the commotion, Ibrahim was seen maintaining his calm as the security escorted him to the car.

Watch the video here:

Netizens lauded the star kid for handling the situation in the way he did. Some even commented about similar things that stars have to go through on a regular basis.

This is not the first time that Ibrahim was mobbed by his fans. Earlier too, on several occasions, he was seen being chased by people as he went out and about in the city.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar on his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan among others.

