Watch 'Dr Arora' Teaser: Imtiaz Ali presents the story of a sexologist in this new web series

Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is now set to present a unique story of a sexologist in his upcoming venture 'Dr Arora'.

'Dr Arora' is set to be a web series, which will air on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

The makers dropped the teaser of the show on Saturday. In the teaser, several people in a small town can be seen trying to deal with their sex-related problems and failing miserably. And that is when a person suggests them to visit the renowned sexologist 'Dr Arora'.

The story chronicles the life and times of a travelling sex consultant and his patient. It aims at evoking conversation around sexual health which is still considered a tabboo in the country.

The show will star Kumud Mishra in the titular role. Besides, it will also see Vidya Malavade, Sandeepa Dhar, Ajitesh Gupta, Gaurav Parajuli and Vivek Mushran among others in key roles.

Created by Imtiaz Ali, the show is directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar, and produced by Mohit Choudhary.

The release date of the show will be announced by the makers soon.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 01:30 PM IST