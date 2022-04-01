Sandeepa Dhar drops behind the scenes pictures from Netflix's 'Mai' with Sakshi Tanwar

With the trailer of Netflix's upcoming 'Mai', the internet is ablaze with excitement for the show. Adding to the anticipation, Sandeepa Dhar dropped throwback behind the scenes pictures from the sets with co-star Sakshi Tanwar.

Delving into the thriller space, the trailer intrigued the audience with its heart-wrenching story. Shot in Lucknow and Mumbai, the show features Sandeepa Dhar in a pivotal role, details of which have been kept under the wraps, building curiosity for the thriller.

On a roll with back to back interesting projects, Sandeepa Dhar is impressing the audience with impactful and experimental characters.

After winning hearts with diverse performances in shows like MumBhai, Bisaat, and Chhattis Aur Maina Sandeepa also created waves with her music video 'Ik Mili Mainu Apsara' sung by B Praak.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:00 AM IST