Watch: Abhimanyu Dassani is locked out of his own event; here’s what happened next

After creating global waves with his debut action entertainer film ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ and impressing the audience with his simple and lovable personality in ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, Abhimanyu Dassani ventures into the masala entertainer zone with ‘Nikamma’ and is already winning hearts with the trailer and title track.

The actor who is busy promoting his latest film with co-star Shirley Setia was recently locked out of his own event which was to be held at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

Abhimanyu who is the son of veteran actress Bhagyashree took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen explaining to the guard that he’s an actor and was at the venue to promote his film.

He captioned the video as, “#QuitPlayingGamesWithMyLife My 3rd film & life goes on #truestory #reallife #reellife #nikamma #abmeribari @shirleysetia”

In another post, Abhimanyu can be seen interacting with college students, which means he and Shirley were eventually escorted inside.

He captioned the picture as, Killerrrrrr night! Thank you Horizon RAIT, DY Patil for all your love! #Nikamma in theatres, on 17th June.”

Offering total masala entertainer vibes, ‘Nikamma’ presents the perfect mix of action, romance, comedy and drama against the backdrop of a family entertainer.

From toned body, electrifying dance moves, impactful dialogues to impressive expressions, Abhimanyu Dassani encompasses everything that makes for the ideal massy hero with ‘Nikamma’.

Co-starring Shirley Sethia and Shilpa Shetty, ‘Nikamma’ is directed by Sabbir Khan and is slated to release on the June 17, 2022.