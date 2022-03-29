Vijay Varma has double reason to celebrate his birthday with an incredible line-up of films

Post his breakout performance in the 2019 film 'Gully Boy', Vijay Varma went on to impress audiences with web series' like 'A Suitable Boy', She and 'Mirzapur 2'.

After essaying the quintessential ‘baddie’ on screen, he then won accolades for his first ever comedy outing in ‘Ok Computer’. The actor stood out from the crowd with his stellar performance in Anand Gandhi’s sci-fi satire, where he essayed the role of a cyber-cell officer, Sajjan Kundu, an “angry young geek”.

On his birthday (March 29), Vijay has lots to celebrate with an incredible line-up that will truly exploit his full potential as a performer.

The actor is all set to make an impact with Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in ‘Darlings’, the maiden film under the actress’ home banner. Next up is Excel Entertainment’s mini-series, 'Fallen', directed by Reema Kagti also starring Sonakshi Sinha.

The actor has also completed filming Hurdang, a story inspired by true incidents from the year 1990, set in Allahabad and Sumit Saxena’s untitled project that took almost 100 days of immersive, relentless work and long shoots in Varanasi.

In the most recent development, the breakthrough actor was also roped in for Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled next alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

It’s a great phase in Vijay Varma’s career as the actor spent most of last year filming; with this year witnessing back to back releases. Each of these projects belong to different genres and will see Varma take on versatile roles, all of which have pushed and challenged him as an actor.

