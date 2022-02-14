e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

'Glad I was a part of this monumental film': Vijay Varma aka Moeen Bhai on 3 years of 'Gully Boy'

The super talented star seems to share a great off screen camaraderie with his co-stars as is clear from his unseen photos with Ranveer Singh from 'Gully Boy' time.
FPJ Web Desk
The star to look out for in 2022, Vijay Varma has come a long way in his journey having seen a lot of struggle initially, until his talent was truly recognised and appreciated in 'Gully Boy', where he played the role of Moeen Bhai.

Talking about the film on its 3rd anniversary, Vijay shares, "This day, 3 years ago changed my career and affected my life in so many ways that I cannot really express but my journey is for all to see."

He adds, "I am glad I was a part of this monumental film. Also, since it released on valentines day, it doesn't matter if I’m in love or not, I celebrate this day nonetheless haha”

The super talented star seems to share a great off screen camaraderie with his co-stars as is clear from his unseen photos with Ranveer Singh from 'Gully Boy' time. And he will also be seen opposite his other co-star from the film, Alia Bhatt for their upcoming big ticket film, 'Darlings'.

Besides Darlings, Vijay also has 'Fallen', 'Hurdang' and Sumit Saxena's untitled next in his kitty.

