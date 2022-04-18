Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' co-star Rajat Rawail hospitalised after rupture of varicose vein, advised bed rest

Actor-producer Rajat Rawail was reportedly hospitalised after excessive loss of blood due to a rupture of a varicose vein in his right leg.

According to a report in ETimes, Rajat was admitted to a hospital in the city over the weekend. The bleeding has stopped from the raptured vein in his leg and the actor told the news publication that his wound is healing.

He added that he has been advised total bed rest with no visitors. He will be seeing a senior vascular surgeon at Leelavati hospital in Bandra for a second opinion on his surgery.

Reportedly, he is likely to be discharged from the hospital today.

The actor who was last seen in the Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No. 1'.

Rajat is also best known for essaying the role of Tsunami Singh in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 'Bodyguard'. He has also worked in films like 'Gali Gali Chor Hai', 'Policegiri', 'Judwaa 2', and 'Desi Magic'.

He has produced films like 'Ready' and 'No Problem'. Rajat was also a participant in the Salman Khan-fronted reality show 'Bigg Boss 7'.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 07:57 PM IST