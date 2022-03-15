'Truly a blessing': Adinath Kothare on working with Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit Nene

Adinath Kothare, who has portrayed the role of the cricket legend Dilip Vengsarkar in Kabir Khan’s most celebrated sports drama ‘83’, is excited about its World TV premiere on Star Gold on March 20 at 8 pm.

Interestingly, there is a strange coincidence and connection between the actor-producer-director and Bollywood’s most admired and celebrated actress including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Madhuri Dixit Nene. Adinath, who is a successful name in the Marathi film industry, enjoys huge popularity and fame.

Not many are aware that the three big projects of Adinath – ‘Paani’, ‘83’ and ‘Panchak’ have been produced by these (above-mentioned’ female actors-turned-producers. ‘Paani’ has been produced by Priyanka Chopra, ‘83’ by Deepika Padukone and ‘Panchak’ by Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Talking about the interesting connection, Adinath says, “It’s truly a blessing to be working with these living legends. They are such inspiring women and inspiring producers too. ‘Paani’ will release soon. Priyanka Chopra is the most inspiring personality I have met. She is someone I really look up to. The way she has progressed in her life, the way she has managed her career and the kind of work that she is doing is commendable. She is based in LA now and doing Hollywood projects but yet her attention is also here in Mumbai. During ‘Paani’, she was totally hands-on as a producer. She used to have her suggestions on the script, on the edit of the film, she was extremely involved and rooted in the project and that was commendable. How can someone multi-task so much. She deserves every bit of the success she is having.”

“The same goes with Madhuri Dixit too…,” informs Adinath, elaborating, “Being a huge personality, she is humble and down to earth. She has a great taste for content and she is easy to talk to. I am blessed to be working with such great people. Deepika Padukone just lights up the atmosphere and the energy that she brings on to a project. When she enters the room, it feels so refreshing and warm,” Adinath adds.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:11 PM IST