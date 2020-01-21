'83: Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar - man with the extraordinary batting skills

The first look poster series of 83 is receiving a great response amongst the audience with each of the posters unveiling the characters from 83.

The latest poster features Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar and it is as great as all the posters released so far.

Known for his fierce batting style the bowlers used to call the former cricket legend Dilip Vengsarkar as 'Colonel' as he had his own charisma on the field.

Earlier, the makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Addressing the legend as 'Colonel', makers share the latest poster of 83 and write, “Known for his extraordinary batting skills, darr se toh inhe bowlers Colonel bulate hai. Presenting the next devil, #DilipVengsarkar! #ThisIs83”.