'83: Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar - man with the extraordinary batting skills

The first look poster series of 83 is receiving a great response amongst the audience with each of the posters unveiling the characters from 83.
The latest poster features Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar and it is as great as all the posters released so far.
Known for his fierce batting style the bowlers used to call the former cricket legend Dilip Vengsarkar as 'Colonel' as he had his own charisma on the field.
Earlier, the makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu.
Addressing the legend as 'Colonel', makers share the latest poster of 83 and write, “Known for his extraordinary batting skills, darr se toh inhe bowlers Colonel bulate hai. Presenting the next devil, #DilipVengsarkar! #ThisIs83”.
Ranveer Singh also took to his social media and shared the latest poster, “THE COLONEL !!! The finest exponent of the drive and the finest gentleman cricketer Presenting @adinathkothare as DILIP VENGSARKAR ”.
Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The film has already garnered alot of attention with the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev was out in the iconic Natraj Pose. Recently the makers also shared the logo from the movie.
The movie is all slated to hit the screens on 10th April 2020
