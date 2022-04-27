Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' mints nearly Rs 3 crore with advance ticket bookings

Tiger Shroff is all set to take you on an adrenaline-filled trip with Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Heropanti 2'. The advance bookings for the film have been off the charts, close to the tune of Rs 3 crores in ticket sales, and the trade experts credit it to the film’s larger-than-life visuals, never-seen-before action, some great music and dancing, an interesting storyline, and overall mass appeal.

After films like 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3', Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with 'Heropanti 2' and the newest trailer from the film proved to audiences that they are keeping up to their promise.

Going by the buzz surrounding the film and the ever-mounting anticipation the action entertainer’s latest trailer and songs have been creating, 'Heropanti 2' is looking at a great opening weekend as per trade reports.

Interestingly, as the industry emerges from the pandemic situation, only big canvas films like 'Pushpa', 'RRR', and 'KGF: Chapter 2' have been doing well, and 'Heropanti 2' has the visuals to match them.

The newest trailer from 'Heropanti 2' has also piqued curiosity with several commenting about how it looks like a masala entertainer and one that appeals to a pan-India audience and not just a niche market.

Another crowd-puller is the fact that Tiger Shroff also has a huge fan following among children and youth, who look up to him as an icon.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Heropanti 2' releases in theatres nationwide on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:28 PM IST