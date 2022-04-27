SHOCKING! Heropanti 2 star Tiger Shroff reveals his biggest fear!

Tiger Shroff will soon be seen alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Heropanti 2. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, it will hit screens on April 29. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for a tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

You are known for your dance and action. What more will your fans get to witness in Heropanti 2?

In this film, definitely, you will get to watch different kinds of action. In Baaghi, there was a lot of tod phod, but in this, it’s a story which your children can also watch as there is not much violence and bloodshed. In every frame, you will note that the action is aesthetic and artistic.

How comfortable were you working with Tara, Nawaz and Ahmed?

I’m comfortable working with all three. I have a good equation with Tara and Nawaz sir. If you are comfortable with your co-stars, work gets completed at a fast pace. We finished most of our scenes in just two takes.

The trailer shows a beautiful bond between mother-son. How close are you to your mother?

Yes, in Heropanti 2, you will get to see the mother’s factor also. I’m very close to mom. She reads all my interviews. She follows me everywhere, and she is my biggest supporter. It will be difficult for me to choose between mom and dad. My father is bindaas.

You are singing in this film. How did it all come about?

Sajid sir and Ahmed sir suggested that I sing in this film. He shared my singles with AR Rahman saab. He was impressed, and he felt I could sing. I was nervous singing with such a huge legend, but the rest is history.

You may look serious, but Tara praised you by saying you have a great sense of humour...

Sense of humour! (Laughs) Pata nahin kya baat kar rahi hai! (I have no idea what she is talking about!)

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan tried your kick style. How did it feel?

It’s a huge thing for me. Amitji is the original action hero, the angry young man of his time. The way he has his dedication to work and success, someday, I hope I have that kind of energy when I reach that age.

What are your future films?

Ganapath, Rambo and then there is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

How do you feel about social media comments?

I read the comments definitely, as I get to learn a lot from them. I appreciate comments which are constructive criticism. We need to differentiate those comments. I try to evaluate and understand if it is hate or not. Actually, when somebody is imparting constructive criticism, we try to take it positively.

What frightens you in life? What genres of film do you like to watch?

I get frightened of injections and also can’t watch horror movies. I don’t like gore and gruesome action. I watched horror movies, but I hid my eyes with my palms and watched. I love fun and comedy action.

So, how did you take the Covid-19 vaccination injections?

Taking Covid-19 injections was also very challenging. We had to get injected as I had to travel for shooting.

What did you do during the lockdown phase?

During the lockdown, my gym was shut down, so I was not getting any chance to go out and train. I started singing classes. The entire industry had organised a concert on zoom. Karan (Johar) sir told me to sing as he had watched a singing video of mine on Instagram, and he thought I sang well. I sang a number from the film October and received a lot of love and appreciation.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 06:40 AM IST