'The Kashmir Files': Full list of states where the Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie has been made tax-free

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial 'The Kashmir Files', based on tale of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, has seen a phenomenal jump at the box office as it has managed to rake in Rs 27.15 crore in only three days since its release. The film, which stars actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, has been made tax-free in several states.

Here is a full list of states where 'The Kashmir Files' movie has been made tax-free:

1. Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Sunday decided to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in the state. The decision to give tax-free status to the film, which was released on March 11, was made by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a tweet from the CMO informed. The director lost no time in responding to the announcement on Twitter by the Gujarat chief minister. “Honourable Gujarat CM, thank you very much. This will help the common people of Gujarat see the biggest tragedy in independent India.’’

2. Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government also on Sunday decided to exempt 'The Kashmir Files' from paying entertainment tax in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. "Movie #TheKashmirFiles is a heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s," Chouhan wrote on his Twitter handle. "This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh," he stated.

3. Karnataka

On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced making the movie tax free in Karnataka. "Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka," Bommai tweeted.

4. Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday watched the movie in a theatre in Panchkula along with Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. "The Kashmir Files' is a living and touching depiction of the human tragedy that took place in the Kashmir Valley in 1990," Khattar tweeted in Hindi on Sunday evening after watching the movie. He also said the Haryana government has made the film tax-free "so that our present generation also sees and understands this vibrant film".

5. Goa

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said the movie will be declared tax-free in the coastal state. On Sunday, he backed the film and said it will continue to be screened in the state with maximum possible shows. Sawant in a Twitter post on Sunday evening said, "The gripping tale of pain, struggle, suffering of Kashmiri Hindus needs to be understood by everyone so that we ensure such a history is not repeated. I have spoken to INOX management and the movie will continue to be screened with maximum possible shows."

Meanwhile, politicians from other states including Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan are also demanding their respective governments to make the movie tax-free.

Rajasthan:

Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on Monday said that the state government should make the film tax-free in the state and that he would write a letter to the Chief Minister for the same. "Government should make the film The Kashmir Files tax-free in the state. I will write a letter to Chief Minister on the same," he said.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhra Raje Scindia also on Monday urged the state government to make the film 'The Kashmir Files' tax free in the state. Taking to Twitter, she said, "The film The Kashmir Files based on the past situations and true events of Jammu and Kashmir, has been made tax free in many states including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat. I request the state government to make this film tax free in Rajasthan as well."

Bihar:

Bihar BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi on Monday urged that the movie "The Kashmir Files" be made tax-free in the state. Saraogi raised the demand inside the House, while it was in session, and repeated the same afterwards, talking to journalists. "It is an important film on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, who have suffered the most on account of insurgency in Kashmir. Many states have given tax exemption", said Saraogi.

Maharashtra:

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting that 'The Kashmir Files' be exempted from entertainment tax in the state. Rane stated in his letter sent on Saturday that the tax break will enable people to see for the first time the "correct and true depiction of atrocities inflicted by Muslim terrorists on the Hindu community" in Jammu and Kashmir. "'The Kashmir Files' movie, which depicts Hindus who fell prey to Muslim terrorism, should be declared tax-free in the state," Rane stated in the letter written in Marathi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:56 PM IST