Tanushree Dutta Birthday Special: Hot and sexy pictures of the 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actress

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta is all set to ring in her 38th birthday on Saturday.

Born on March 19, 1984, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Tanushree won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 2004 when she was only 20.

Tanushree marked her Bollywood debut in the year 2005 with the film 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', opposite Emraan Hashmi. Until 2010, she was a part of a number of hit films including 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Dhol' and 'Speed'.

However, Tanushree's stint in Bollywood ended unexpectedly after the actress quit showbiz and moved to the US. In an interview in 2013, she had said that she hit depression after being traumatized on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleassss'. She took a break and tried recuperation using eastern spirituality. Initially, she stayed at an ashram for one and a half years. Then, she went to Ladakh where she learned Buddhist meditation. She was also practices Vipassana meditation.

She returned to India in 2018, and became one of the flagbearers of the MeToo movement in the country, and especially in the film industry, after she accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2009.

In 2020, the actress stunned everyone with her drastic weight loss transformation. She also hinted at a Bollywood comeback claiming that she is in talks with several filmmakers and said that she wants to take up strong women-centric roles.

On Tanushree's birthday, here are some sexiest pictures of the 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actress:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:35 PM IST