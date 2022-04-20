Tamannaah Bhatia nails fitness goals as she preps for her upcoming film 'Babli Bouncer'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who will be next seen in 'Babli Bouncer', is currently busy prepping for her role in the film.

The film is helmed by award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar.

The stunning actress took to social media to give a sneak peak of her tough regimen. "Meet Ms B", she wrote.

Talking about the project, Madhur had earlier said, "As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact".

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, 'Babli Bouncer' stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

The movie is set to release this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

