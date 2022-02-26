Abhishek Bajaj to play Tamannaah Bhatia's love interest in 'Babli Bouncer'

Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who was last seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', has now bagged a film with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

He will be working with actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the film 'Babli Bouncer', who he “bonded with” as both of them are Punjabis.

He calls his journey a “learning" as each project taught him a lot. “I believe I was honest to my profession and I am a good learner, which is why I have come this far. TV was my first step at learning and now, I am doing movies,” said Bajaj.

He started his career as a model and moved on to acting on TV. He gained popularity with shows such as 'Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi' and 'Dil De Ke Dekho' and then debuted with 'Student of the Year 2'.

“I feel my discipline got me here. Everyone has a journey like no other. It was tough to wait during the pandemic and this field requires a lot of patience. I feel patience pays, so I stayed put and thankfully, I have got good opportunities,” he said.

Ask him about the experience of working with established names and the 29-year-old replied, “I never make a perception about ones I work with. For me, every actor is the same. I respect each and every actor equally.”

Speaking about his past experiences, Abhishek said that with Tiger Shroff, fitness became a common factor to bond on the sets of 'SOTY 2', as both are passionate about it. He went on to say, “Ayush bhai (Ayushmann Khurrana, actor) ke saath gaane aur Punjabi khana were common. During 'SOTY 2', I’d psyche myself that I was the best, which helped my confidence."

He shared, "After CKA, I had many offers for negative roles, but I turned them down, as I want to do better than my previous work. And that’s why working with Madhur sir is exciting because only a visionary can you see in a role you haven’t done before.”

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 02:36 PM IST