Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: Times when the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress rocked the saree look

Actress Swara Bhasker is all set to celebrate her 34th birthday on Saturday.

Born on April 9, 1988, Swara completed her formal education from Delhi University's Miranda House and later the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), before foraying into acting.

Before venturing into Bollywood, Swara was associated with several theatre groups in Delhi. She shifted to Mumbai in 2008 and made her acting debut with the 2009 film 'Madholal Keep Walking', which was screened at the 33rd Cairo International Film Festival but underperformed at the box office. She then played a supporting role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama Guzaarish (2010), alongside Hritik Roshan and Aishwariya Rai, which acted as a stepping stone in her career.

Over the years, she has starred in a number of hits including 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Anaarkali of Aarah', and 'Veere Di Wedding', among others.

Swara is also known for her sartorial choices, especially her elegant ethnic fashion. The actress has often been spotted donning beautiful sarees with grace, leaving her fans spellbound.

On Swara's birthday, here's a look at some of her best saree looks:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 04:00 PM IST