Sussanne Khan's rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni ends up with a bruised eye after he slips on snow in Turkey



Come hell or high water, or even injury for that matter, the show must go on is what actor Arslan Goni abides by. The actor was recently shooting for his film 'Love Ek Tarfa' in Turkey. While he was already nursing a nose injury, he, unfortunately, met with another accident.



After the shoot got over, he had gone on a drive and as he stepped out of the car, one wrong step led to him slipping on the snow. He ended up with a bruised eye and other injuries on his face. We did spot him at the airport, as he returned to the country, last night but he covered his injuries with sunglasses.



Taking everything in his stride, this one ain’t stopping. On being contacted, he confirmed getting hurt and said that injuries keep happening and that he is recovering well.

Rumours that Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has found love once again in Arslan Goni have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

However, both of them have maintained their silence over their relationship. Arslan is the brother of television actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Aly Goni.

Sussanne and Arslan reportedly met via their common friends in the television industry, and soon fell in love. They are often seen engaging in social media PDA by dropping cute comments on each other's posts.



Meanwhile, Arslan has things going for him on the work front. Known for his web series titled 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu', Arslan has a few more interesting projects lined up ahead such as remake of 'Fauda' and his career is surely on the upswing.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:16 AM IST