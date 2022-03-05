Sushmita Sen reacts to billboard that says, 'Bina shaadi ke child adoption kaise kar sakti ho?'

Single mom Sushmita Sen recently reacted to a billboard that didn’t sit down well with her opinion on women adopting children before marriage.

The billboard which is reportedly seen around Delhi and Mumbai read, "Bina shaadi ke child adoption kasie kar sakti ho?" (How can you adopt a child without marriage) with "Why the bias" hashtag.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the former Miss Universe wrote, "This seems to be doing the rounds in Mumbai and Delhi... heard this one too many times before I decided to stop listening. 😊🤷‍♀ #SingleMotherByChoice ❤️#WhyTheBias #ad."

Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. To raise her daughters and give them the proper nurturance they require, Sushmita took a break from her acting career.

She once shared in an interview "I asked myself, do I really want to do this. With a baby at home and my companies, the I AM Foundation, I have a lot more that needs my attention right now. It's time to focus on them."

But after her younger daughter Alisah turned 10, Sushmita decided to make her comeback with the Indian crime drama web series 'Aarya' for which she had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent entertainment award platforms like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, and Raj Kapoor Award.

She recently featured in the second season of the series.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, 'Aarya' is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show 'Penoza'. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Namita Das, Sikander Kher, among several others.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder.

The second season of the crime thriller series continues to tell the story of Aarya and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own battles for the family.

