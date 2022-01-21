PHOTOS: Sushmita Sen spotted with a Rs 2.3 lakh handbag as she steps out with daughter Alisah

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen, who recently announced her break-up with beau Rohman Shawl, stepped out with daughter Alisah on Friday.

The former Miss Universe wore an all-black track suit. She accessorised her look with sunglasses and sneakers. However, it was her swanky handbag that grabbed eyeballs.

Sushmita carried a Large Fendi Sunshine shopper bag in brown leather, which costs more than Rs 2.3 lakh.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Earlier this year, speculations about Sushmita and Rohman separating started doing the rounds when the actress made a post on Instagram and mentioned walking out of a futile relationship.

Sushmita had mentioned that their relationship was long over but the duo still remained very good friends.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series 'Aarya', directed by Ram Madhvani.

Sen was also conferred the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV series for her show 'Aarya 2'.

The actress credits the team of 'Aarya' for working tirelessly for the show that is now gaining global recognition. Sharing her excitement, the actress said in a statement, "I am overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation being showered on 'Aarya 2'. The entire team has worked strenuously to put together a work of art that would be loved by everyone."

"It's euphoric to win the International Association of Working Women Award for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a television series. I would like to thank the organisers of the DC South Asian Film Festival for bestowing this honour on me and the entire team. This is surreal!" the statement further said.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:54 AM IST