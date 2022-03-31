Supreme Court grants relief to NH Studioz on the copyrights ownership of 'Sholay'

Mumbai-based NH Studioz, which owns the copyrights of over 2000 Bollywood movies, was recently granted relief by the Supreme Court in a case related to the ownership of copyrights of the Bollywood movie 'Sholay'.

Copyrights of 'Sholay' were held by NH Studioz since 2015 and was recently claimed by Sippy Films and Goldmine Telefilms.

Earlier, Generation Three Entertainment and Sholay Media and Entertainment owned by Sippy Films had wrongly terminated the copyright agreement signed by the original producers.

NH Studioz challenged the stay put on by a division bench in the Supreme Court. NH Studioz was represented by Senior Counsels Mukul Rohatgi and Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The matter was ruled in the favour of NH Studioz and the copyrights of the movie were successfully retained by the company.

"Sholay is one of the most iconic movies from India and we take great pride in it. The era in which Sholay released, was a time when we pioneered the concept of re-releasing movies in different small and big cities across India. In fact, Sholay continues to be ones of the priciest of all Bollywood films We are thankful to the honourable supreme court for this judgment as we continue to present this classic movie to audiences across different and new platforms like Amazon, Star etc." said Mr. Shreyans Hirawat, Director of NH Studioz.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 06:22 PM IST