Suniel Shetty breaks silence on Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding rumours

With several reports claiming that Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Team India cricketer KL Rahul are all set to get married this year, the former's father Suniel Shetty has finally spoken up on the matter.

According to a report in the Times of India, when Suniel was questioned about the impending wedding, the actor said that he would like his kids to take the decision about when do they want to settle down.

"She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It's their choice," he said.

Heaping praise on the cricketer, Suniel added, "As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed."

"Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai. I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them," he said.

ALSO READ Athiya Shetty REACTS to reports of moving in with beau KL Rahul

Athiya and KL Rahul have been in a relationship for over three years now and they had gone public about their love just about a year ago.

While Athiya is a regular at all the important matches and tournaments of Rahul, the wicketkeeper-batsman was seen attending the screening of Ahan's debut film 'Tadap' last year with the Shetty family.

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in the film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. According to reports, she is all set to play the lead role in ‘Hope Solo’, footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic.

On the other hand, Rahul, at present, is the captain for the team Lucknow Super Giants in IPL.

Advertisement

ALSO READ KL Rahul set to marry Athiya Shetty later this year?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:02 AM IST