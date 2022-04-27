'Stories On The Next Page' - a micro-anthology film with 3 short stories to release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 6

The stellar cast of Abhishek Bannerjee, Ditipriya Roy, Namit Das, Bhupendra Jadawat, Veebha Anand, Renuka Shahane, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Syed Raza comes together for the first time in this unique concept of a micro-anthology film with 3 original short stories. The film is directed by debutant director Brinda Mitra and produced by Prateek Chakravorty of Pramod Films and Mainak Sen of Deep Films.

Every story explores a different relationship with the central theme being - Closure. The design of the film conveys how closure brings an end to one chapter in life and also ushers in a new one.

BALLOO & MOWGLI - is the story of siblings Balloo (Abhishek Bannerjee) & Mowgli (Ditipriya Roy), who struggle to confront a painful truth they have recently found out along with mourning a personal loss. As they come to terms with the truth, they also realise that the journey to closure can only be made easier together.

REUNION - Abhinav Srivastava (Bhupendra Jadawat) lands up at the alumni meet of a college he had dropped out of years ago and bumps into star alumni Angad Singh (Namit Das), now a best-selling author. What seems like a chance encounter at first, takes a strange turn when a shocking discovery about something long unspoken, starts to spill out. Abhinav & Angad find their respective closures in a manner most unexpected by them.

SUNSHOWER - Ira Iyer (Renuka Shahane), with the help of her son, Neel (Syed Raza), finds the courage to pick up the most important chapter of her life, right where she had left off years ago. She decides to meet Nikhat (Rajeshwari Sachdev), in the hope of finding her closure and starting afresh.

The film is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on the 6th of May 2022.

