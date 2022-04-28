Sonu Sood REACTS to Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa's Hindi debate: 'India has one language, which is entertainment'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently reacted to the ongoing debate on whether Hindi can be considered the national language of India.

For those unversed, actors Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa got into a war of words on Twitter over the usage of Hindi language.

It all started when during an event, Sudeepa stated that "Hindi is no more a national language." Following this, Ajay took to his Twitter handle and asked him 'if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi?'. He added that Hindi was, is and always will be our national language.

Now, in an interview with Indian Express, Sonu Sood said that India is united by the language of entertainment. He said that he doesn’t think Hindi can be called just the national language.

"It doesn’t really matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you. Gone are days when people used to say ‘leave your mind behind’. They won’t leave their mind behind and shell out thousands of rupees on an average film. Only good cinema will be accepted," Sonu added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in 'Prithviraj' in which Akshay Kumar plays the titular role. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

The actor will also be seen as a host of the latest season of the adventure reality show 'MTV Roadies'.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 01:29 PM IST