Sohail Khan and Seema Khan file for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Actor-producer Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan were spotted at family court in Bandra on Friday afternoon as they filed for divorce.

Several photos of Sohail and Seema have surfaced online. They are yet to release an official statement about their divorce.

According to a report in Etimes, Sohail and Seema were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce and both were friendly towards each other.

Seema is a fashion designer by profession and owns a label under her name in Bandra. She married Sohail in 1998. They have two sons Nirvaan and Yohan.

Seema is the sister of Bunty Sajdeh, owner of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment. They are first cousins to Ritika Sajdeh - wife of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma.

Seema hails from Delhi and she had come to Mumbai to pursue a career in fashion designing. Sohail had earlier said that he fell in love with Seema at first sight. Soon both of them started dating each other, however, Seema’s family was not ready for their wedding.

That is why Seema and Sohail took a big decision and the day Sohail’s film ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ (1998) was released, the two ran away from home and had got married at the Arya Samaj temple.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 02:56 PM IST