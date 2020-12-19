Sohail Khan Birthday Special: Did you know, the actor was engaged twice before eloping with wife Seema?

A true Influencer, Sagittarius, Sohail Khan was born on 20-12-1969 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Sohail Khan is a renowned Indian movie actor, film producer and director predominantly works in Bollywood cinema. He is the youngest brother of famous actors Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan . He produces movies under his own banner i.e. Sohail Khan Productions.

In the year 2002, Sohail Khan wrote, directed, produced and made his own acting debut with the movie Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, which did average business at Indian box office. Sohail afterwards starred in a few more movies, none of which earned well at box office. He had his first megahit with the movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, wherein he co-starred with his elder brother Salman Khan. In the year 2007, Sohail Khan produced another super hit film titled Partner, which featured his brother Salman and Govinda in the leading roles in consort with Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta playing their love-interests, correspondingly.

Sohail Khan has also arranged live theater shows within India and all around the world starring numerous Indian movie stars. His production house also produced musical videos and even made an incursion into television with the show Chehre Pe Chehra, directed by Rishi Vohra. In the year 2008, Sohail Khan appeared in Heroes and Hello. In the year 2009, he co-featured with brother Arbaaz Khan in Kisaan and starred in Do Knot Disturb and Main Aur Mrs Khanna. In the year 2010, he starred in the movie Veer along with brother Salman Khan, released on 22nd January 2010.

Sohail Khan returned back to film direction with the movie Jai Ho, featuring Salman Khan in the leading role, which released in the year 2014 to diversified reviews. In the year 2016, Sohail Khan directed Freaky Ali, featuring brother Arbaaz Khan in the leading role. In the year 2017, he returned back to acting after 7 years starring together with brother Salman Khan once again in Tubelight.