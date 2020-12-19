Sohail Khan Birthday Special: Did you know, the actor was engaged twice before eloping with wife Seema?

A true Influencer, Sagittarius, Sohail Khan was born on 20-12-1969 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Sohail Khan is a renowned Indian movie actor, film producer and director predominantly works in Bollywood cinema. He is the youngest brother of famous actors and . He produces movies under his own banner i.e. Sohail Khan Productions.
In the year 2002, Sohail Khan wrote, directed, produced and made his own acting debut with the movie Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, which did average business at Indian box office. Sohail afterwards starred in a few more movies, none of which earned well at box office. He had his first megahit with the movie Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, wherein he co-starred with his elder brother Salman Khan. In the year 2007, Sohail Khan produced another super hit film titled Partner, which featured his brother Salman and in the leading roles in consort with and playing their love-interests, correspondingly.
Sohail Khan has also arranged live theater shows within India and all around the world starring numerous Indian movie stars. His production house also produced musical videos and even made an incursion into television with the show Chehre Pe Chehra, directed by Rishi Vohra. In the year 2008, Sohail Khan appeared in Heroes and Hello. In the year 2009, he co-featured with brother Arbaaz Khan in Kisaan and starred in Do Knot Disturb and Main Aur Mrs Khanna. In the year 2010, he starred in the movie Veer along with brother Salman Khan, released on 22nd January 2010.
Sohail Khan returned back to film direction with the movie Jai Ho, featuring Salman Khan in the leading role, which released in the year 2014 to diversified reviews. In the year 2016, Sohail Khan directed Freaky Ali, featuring brother Arbaaz Khan in the leading role. In the year 2017, he returned back to acting after 7 years starring together with brother Salman Khan once again in Tubelight.
Sohail Khan is married to a Punjabi Hindu lady Sachdev, hence having an Arya Samaj marriage ceremony before the Nikkah. The couple has two sons named Yohan and Nirvan, sometimes also called as Aslam Khan.
Facts You Never Knew About Sohail Khan!
Sohail Khan is the younger son of renowned screenwriter Salim Khan. Her Mom, Sushila Charak afterwards adopted the Muslim name, Salma Khan.
Sohail desired to become a pilot, though owing to his eye-sight problem, he wasn’t nominated.
In 1997, He made a head start to his career as a film director with his eldest brother .
Sohail Khan loves to watch WWE wrestling.
His wife is the niece of famous actor .
Sohail Khan was firstly engaged to and a Tamil actress Roshini, though someway their marriage didn’t happen.
Sohail Khan is considered as the most stubborn personality one out of all Khans.
Married by Running Away
Seema hails from Delhi. She went to Mumbai to pursue a career in fashion designing. Meanwhile Seema and Sohail had their first meeting. Sohail said that he fell in love with Seema at first sight. Soon both of them started dating each other. And This couple wanted to get married. But Seema’s family was not ready for this wedding.
That is why Seema and Sohail took a big decision. The day Sohail’s film ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ (1998) was released, they two ran away from home and got married at the Arya Samaj temple. Later both of their families accepted this relationship. And This couple also did marriage. Now The couple have two sons, Nirvana Khan and Yohan Khan.
