'Smashed my knee during 'Force 2', doctors wanted to amputate my leg': John Abraham

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham, who is currently on a promotional spree of his latest release ‘Attack -Part 1’ got candid about doing stunts for his films.

The superstar, who is synonymous to high octane action sequences, spoke about the time he got injured on sets, which nearly cost him his leg.

In an interview with ETimes, John revealed that he smashed his knee during ‘Force 2’ in 2016, which led to three surgeries. The actor said that he developed gangrene in his right leg and doctors wanted to amputate it. However, he declined and took a second opinion of his doctor in Mumbai, who saved his leg.

He said “You need to be careful. You can't have a false sense of bravado to prove to five people on a set that you can jump from here to there. At times you get hurt and then you become a little more cognizant about the dangers.”

John is in a 2.0 phase in his career, where the actor says the "frustration" of doing something conventional has pushed him to go back to his "real" space and headline different, riskier films.

The first decade of Abraham's 20-year-long career was a mix of big commercial entertainers, like ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Dostana’, balanced with acclaimed projects like Kabir Khan's ‘Kabul Express’ and ‘New York’, Deepa Mehta's ‘Water’, Anurag Kashyap's ‘No Smoking’ and Milan Luthria's ‘Taxi No 9211’ among others.

While the actor delivered dramas like Shoojit Sircar's ‘Madras Café’ and Nikkhil Advani's ‘Batla House’ in the last decade, Abraham had more big scale commercial releases, like the ‘Satyameva Jayate’ franchise, action drama "Romeo Akbar Walter" and last year's ‘Mumbai Saga’.

'Attack' which features John as a "super soldier", released on April 1. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:39 AM IST