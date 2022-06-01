Singer KK dies shortly after performing in Kolkata

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday shorty after performing at a concert in Kolkata. He was 53.

According to reports, the popular singer suffered a massive heart attack and was immediately rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), where he was declared dead.

KK had earlier today posted photos from his concert at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha.

He is survived by his wife and children.

'Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si', 'Khuda Jaane', 'Tu Jo Mila' and 'Dil Ibaadat' were some of KK's most popular songs.

Meanwhile, several fans took to Twitter and expressed shock after the singer's unfortunate demise.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir," wrote singer Rahul Vaidya. "Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI," he added.

"Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti," tweeted Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

