Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share posts on 'love' and 'life' amid breakup rumours

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been one of the most talked-about Bollywood celebrities.

The actors manage to make heads turns everytime they are spotted together. They have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, however, both the stars have remained tight-lipped about their romance.

However, according to several reports, the two have parted ways.

Hours after the rumours surfaced, the duo shared cryptic posts on their respective Instagram handles.

While Sidharth shared a picture of himself from his recent work trip to Turkey and wrote, "A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.- Steve Martin", Kiara posted a image of herself enjoying the beauty of nature and wrote, "Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love."

Check out their posts here:

Advertisement

Rumours of Sidharth and Kiara being in a relationship started in 2019, when the former was spotted at the actress's 27th birthday.

Two years later, they came together for ‘Shershaah’. The film is a biopic of late captain Vikram Batra. While Sid essayed the lead role Kiara played Captain Batra's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.

Sidharth and Kiara were last seen together at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash in February 2022.

Meanwhile, on work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's action-packed series ‘Indian Police Force’. He also has 'Mission Majnu' with Rashmika Mandanna which will release on June 10, as well as Dharma Productions' 'Yodha' with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

On the other hand, Kiara awaits the release of her horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. Besides that, she has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan and 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's FIRST pic together from 18 years ago

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 01:52 PM IST