Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi's 'Music School' wraps up third schedule; 10 out of 11 songs shot

Ilaiyaraaja's musical 'Music School' directed by Papa Rao Biyyala wrapped up its forty-five-day schedule by successfully shooting for 10 out of its 11 songs in Hyderabad.

The swift completion of this schedule can be attributed to master choreographers Chinni Prakash and Raju Sundaram. The first two schedules were choreographed by Broadway Choreographer Adam Murray. The makers of the film are now gearing up for its final schedule intending to offer a memorable musical.

On wrapping the schedule, Shriya Saran says, "Thank you for an amazing shoot . Kiran sir, We love you. Thank you Chinni Prakash sir and Raju master for your choreography. It was fun shooting with Sharman and the most amazing child actors. Thank you Papa sir for making this movie.”

Sharman Joshi says, "Just completed the third schedule of Music School. It has been a mammoth task with very elaborate dance sequences and a very large cast participating with children in it. It has been quite a challenge for Mr. Rao's team. For me as an actor, it has been very exciting to see all of it to fall into place and enormous efforts for the film that we are trying to mount up in terms of the scale, in terms of the casting and everything else put together."

Director Papa Rao Biyyala says, "All actors particularly the children gave a superb performance. I did not have to nudge any actor to deliver. I'm happy that about 80% of the film is shot despite the Covid interfering with the schedules. I'm confident that the film will be completed in time.”

Cinematographer Kiran Deohans says, "Just wrapped up an amazing, 45-day-shoot schedule with Yamini Films in Hyderabad directed Papa Rao. It was lovely collaborating with Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, and Prakash Raj. It was one of the smoothest schedules I've ever done, thanks to Yamini Films.”

Advertisement

Raju Sundaram says, “It was great fun working with extremely talented kids. Thanks to Papa Rao Saab and Kiran Deohans Ji for the opportunity to choreograph for Music School.”

Produced by Yamini Films and written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, 'Music School', a one-of-a-kind bilingual (Hindi and Telugu) musical by Ilaiyaraaja, with cinematography by Kiran Deohans and starring Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Shaan, Suhasini Mulay, Prakash Raj, Benjamin Gilani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswamy, Ozu Barua, Bugs Bhargava, Mangala Bhatt, Phani Eggoti, Vaquar Shaikh, Praveen Goel, Rajnish, Kartikeya, Rohan Roy, Olivia Charan, Vivaan Jain, Sidiksha, Adhya and Kushi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:45 PM IST