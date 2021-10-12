Shriya Saran reveals the name of her baby girl, says 'I couldn't have hidden her any longer'

Actor Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur-husband Andrei Koscheev on Monday revealed they have become parents for the first time.

Saran, who got married in 2018, recently took to Instagram and informed her fans that she was pregnant in 2020.

On Tuesday, in her first interview after the announcement, Shriya revealed the name of her 9-month-old baby. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

She told Etimes that they have named her Radha. Her Russian husband loves the name, she said.

She revealed that Radha was born in Barcelona, Spain, amid the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

"The world had come to an abrupt halt and we thought it was the best time to start a family," the 'Singham' star said.

Shriya shared the news with her fans on Monday.

"Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever...

"To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life . We are so grateful to God," the 39-year-old actor, known for films like 'Sivaji: The Boss', 'Awarapan' and 'Drishyam', wrote alongside a video with Koshcheev and their baby.

Earlier this year, Saran had revealed the couple was relocating to India from Barcelona, Spain.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', scheduled to release in January 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 04:07 PM IST