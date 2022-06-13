Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad Shakti Kapoor reacts

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested by the Bengaluru police on Sunday night during a raid at a rave party in the city.

According to ANI, the cops raided a posh hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday night and Siddhanth was among the six people who were found to have consumed drugs.

Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City, later informed ANI that Siddhanth has tested positive for drugs.

Karnataka | Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station: Dr. Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

He has currently been lodged at the Ulsoor police station.

Further investigation into the rave party is underway.

Reacting to the news, Siddhanth's father, actor Shakti Kapoor, told India Today that he still has no clue about it and the family is trying to get in touch with Siddhanth, but no one is receiving their calls.

He also told Times of India that "it is not possible" his son could have been involved in the incident.

It is to be noted that Shraddha too had come under the Narcotics Control Bureau's radar during the drugs probe after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. However, she had denied consuming any drugs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhanth Kapoor has worked as an assistant director in films like 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Chup Chup Ke' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Not just that, but he has also starred in the films 'Jazbaa', 'Haseena Parkar', and 'Chehre'.