Shraddha Kapoor receives gifts from her 'special Burmese gems'; check it out

Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently received special presents from Myanmar, to which the actress took to her social media to express gratitude.

Sharing a glimpse of the gifts, Shraddha wrote, "My precious Burmese gems! Received 😘🥰💜"

Shraddha has a colossal fan-following and one needs to look no further than her social media page to witness that fact. She has won over the hearts of many followers as the actress shares her beautiful off-screen real persona on social media which leaves the audience in awe with every post.

On the work front, Shraddha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming untitled film with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The release date of the film has been pushed to March 8, 2023.

The film is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood and will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir, for which her fans her supremely excited for.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 03:20 PM IST