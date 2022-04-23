Shilpa Shetty joins Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty’s high octane series 'Indian Police Force'

Rohit Shetty and Prime Video have come together to create India’s Biggest Action series called - 'Indian Police Force'.

The series will now see a new entrant - Shilpa Shetty who will be playing a cop in the show.

Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe," Shilpa wrote on Instagram.

The makers recently gave us a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra who has made his entry into the Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

The series is currently filming.

The fiction series proudly pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

'Indian Police Force' aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide. With a global release, viewers in 240 countries and territories will experience an immersive cop universe story coming from India and rooted in Indian values.

Director-Producer Rohit Shetty said “Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I’ve been working on it for years. I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide. I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark.”

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:40 AM IST