Sidharth Malhotra shares his first look from Rohit Shetty's cop-based web show

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has collaborated with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for a cop-based web series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

On Tuesday, the 'Shershah' actor officially announced Rohit's OTT debut which will be a part of the filmmaker's much talked about cop universe.

Sidharth also shared a glimpse of his cop avatar on his social media accounts. He also said that details about the project will be shared on April 20 at 11 am.

"Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11am," Sidharth captioned his post.

Moments after he shared the post, filmmaker Karan Joar commented "Hero" along with a heart emoticon.

It was earlier reported by Pinkvilla that the show will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment is different from what the audience have seen in the digital world.

The report had further stated that Rohit will not just be producing the series, but will also be the showrunner, working closely on script and action scenes of the yet-untitled show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth's last film was 'Shershaah' opposite his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

He will next be seen in 'Yodha' with Disha Patani. Sidharth also has Indra Kumar directed 'Thank God' and the Ronnie Screwvala production, 'Mission Majnu' in the pipeline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 06:39 PM IST