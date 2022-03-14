Shama Sikander share romantic liplock with James Milliron ahead of their wedding; see photos

Actress Shama Sikander is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, James Milliron, on March 14 in Goa. According to several media reports, Shama and James will have a white wedding.

Ahead of her wedding, Shama shared several mesmerising photos from her pre-wedding photoshoot.

In the photos, the actress looks beautiful in a white gown while James looks dapper in a black suit with a bow tie. In another set of photos, the couple is seen sharing a passionate kiss. "Let Love Flow," she wrote along with photos.

Check out her photos here:

The couple has been in a relationship for the past seven years. In an exclusive rendezvous with The Free Press Journal, Shama and Jamestalked about their marriage celebration. They said that it will be an intimate affair with family and friends.

Talkign about the qualities she likes in James, Shama said, "I love his sincerity. He is compassionate with everybody, not just with me. He is a kind human. His kindness makes him what he is meant to be."

Shama and James got engaged in the year 2015 in Dubai.

Before taking a big leap towards films, Shama featured in several TV shows. However, she rose to fame with 'Yeh Meri Life Hai'.

Shama also featured in several Bollywood films and was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:31 PM IST