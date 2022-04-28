Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna's OTT show titled 'Farzi'

Actor Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited digital debut series with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has been titled "Farzi", streaming platform Prime Video announced on Thursday.

The upcoming series is created and written by Raj and DK, the duo behind the critically-acclaimed Amazon series "The Family Man".

The title of the thriller-comedy show was revealed during Prime Video Presents India event in Mumbai.

The show is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Kapoor had revealed that his character comes from the streets of Mumbai.

"I completely understand (the character). That is what I was when I was 16-17 year-old, travelling in trains, doing this, that. The street Mumbai kid, with a lot of ambition and dreams and middle class, lower middle class background. There is a crime angle that happens," Kapoor had said.

The show also features National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra and Raashii Khanna.

