Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Mannat' nameplate worth Rs 25 lakhs goes missing: Report

Even a minor update about the life of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is enough to send his fans into a frenzy. Back in April, the actor got a new nameplate for his residence Mannat that reportedly costs a whopping Rs 25 lakhs.

It is now being reported that the nameplate is missing and nowhere to be seen. The reason behind its absence is that a diamond from the nameplate fell down and hence it was taken inside for repair, as mentioned by Hindustan Times.

It was earlier reported that Khan's wife Gauri designed the nameplate.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to a surprise appearance at Mannat on the festival of Eid as he revived the annual tradition of greeting his scores of admirers stationed outside his Bandra home.

It was for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in India in 2020 that Shah Rukh appeared outside his bungalow and waved at his fans.

The annual tradition of greeting his fans on Eid and his birthday had come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming to the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will finally make his Bollywood comeback after 4 years with 'Pathaan' releasing on January 25, 2023.

For the unversed, 'Pathaan', which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Other than this, SRK has also confirmed his next with Rajkumar Hirani titled 'Dunki' which is to be released on December 23, 2023.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the film is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film is JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation.