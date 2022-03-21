Sexy Sunny Leone sizzles in cut-out monokini as she enjoys a pool day in Maldives; see photos

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is currently holidaying in the Maldives. For the last couple of days, Sunny has been sharing stunning photos of herself from the beach destination and it looks like she is having the time of her life in the Maldives.

On Monday, the actress grabbed eyeballs with her stunning bikini photos.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen soaking in the sun and resting by the pool in her multi-coloured cut-out monokini.

"No filter needed in this paradise," she captioned her post.

Moments after she shared the post, fans and followers dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Sunny, who is quite active on social media, often treats her fans with stunning photos and videos of herself and keeps them updated about her daily life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny was recently seen in a web series titled, ‘Anamika’, an intriguing spy-thriller, directed by Vikram Bhatt that is streaming on MX Player from March 10.

Sunny rose to fame with her stint in 'Bigg Boss 5' and made her Bollywood debut with 'Jism 2'. She went on to do movies like -- 'Hate Story 2', 'Ragini MMS 2' and 'Ek Paheli Leela'.

