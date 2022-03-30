Sanjay Kapoor associates with the NGO Wells On Wheels in a bid to solve water scarcity problem

Sanjay Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recent web show 'The Fame Game' that saw him reunite with Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Following its success, the actor even came on board Sriram Raghavan’s next, 'Merry Christmas', alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. And now, the actor has associated himself with the NGO 'Wells On Wheels', using his stature to help the society.

Water scarcity is a big problem in many parts of the country even today and many young girls have to travel for miles carrying heavy water on their head in the heat, giving their education a miss owing to that. 'Wells On Wheels', started by Shaz Menon, aims to eradicate that problem by giving water wheels to villages for free.

A water wheel is a large, round water drum that is lifted with handles so that it can be rolled along the ground with ease. It can carry almost five times the water than a single bucket and frees up time of young girls so that they can attend school and attain education which is their right.

Talking about his association with 'Wells On Wheels', Sanjay shares, “Water is the most important thing in the world. And due to water scarcity in our country, instead of going to school, many young girls have to spend time travelling for kilometers every day to fetch water for their family even today. I am just a small part of Wells On Wheels but if my presence can help bring a difference to these girls’ lives even a little, I’ll be happy. This is a very noble cause and with the use of water wheelers, young girls can get their right to education and I will request the world to contribute to this non-profit organisation and help these girls."

The actor is indeed using his position to shed light on an important issue and with his presence, even the NGO hopes to receive help from people from around the world.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:44 PM IST