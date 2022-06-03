Sanjana Sanghi meets cute little bundles of joy on the sets of 'Dhak Dhak'

From having a bold look in 'Om: The Battle Within' to learning a bike for her next 'Dhak Dhak', Sanjana Sanghi is leaving no stoned unturned to impress her fans. Sanjana Sanghi is surely the girl next door who is inspiring a lot of her fans.

As she is prepping up for 'Dhak Dhak', Sanjana was greeted by her cute fans on the shoot. Speaking about the experience, Sanjana shared, “You’re deep into your character’s zone and emotional state, and out of nowhere, when you see tens of small cute little excited faces rushing towards you with tissue papers in their hands to get an autograph, every difficulty, every challenge, every stress in a Mili second seems beyond worth it. And all you are is submerged in gratitude”

As one can see how happy these little ones look on getting an autograph from their favourite star. The picture of Sanjana and her little fans looks so adorable that it will certainly vanish away all your mid-week blues.

’Dhak Dhak' is a fascinating story of four women and their life-changing journey to the highest motorable pass in the world.

The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi as protagonists. 'Dhak Dhak', is co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. The film is co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja and directed by Tarun Dudeja.

The film is now under production and will hit cinema screens in 2023.