Sandeep Singh to make his directorial debut with 'Safed'; first look of the film to be unveiled at Cannes Film Festival

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has made a mark as a successful and acclaimed producer by producing films like 'Ram Leela', 'Mary Kom', 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Sarawatichandra', 'Aligarh', 'Sarbjit', 'Bhoomi', and 'Jhund'.

After completing more than two decades as a producer, Sandeep is set to make his directorial debut with 'Safed', an unimaginable love story.

He promises to give a sensitive portrayal of a section of society that exists but is rarely seen. The film was shot in the world’s oldest city Benares in just 11 days with minimal crew of 35 people. Given Sandeep's experience in the Indian film industry, his directorial debut is bound to generate interest all across the board.

Taking the film internationally, the makers are heading to Cannes to unveil the first look of 'Safed' with lead actors Abhay Verma and Meera Chopra, and producers, Vinod Bhanushali and Ajay Harinath Singh. Co-producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta will also be a part of the delegation.

Advertisement

Sandeep shared, "I am honoured to begin my directorial venture with a film like ‘Safed’, a story that remains largely untold, a narrative that is underlined with stereotypical attitudes, and the truth that has to be told wholesome. It is humbling and encouraging that I begin with a story that comes from a world that most of us know so little about; a story that pains my heart in a way that gives me happiness."

Advertisement

Vinod Bhanushali, who founded Bhanushali Studios Limited in 2021, holds an experience of around three decades in the field of film marketing and music. After leading the marketing and licensing of over 1100 films in Hindi film industry with India’s biggest music label and co-producing films like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Kabir Singh' and many more, Vinod is currently backing real stories closer to his homeland - India. Vinod Bhanushali shared, "Safed is a special film in many ways. I am proud to be associated with it and also glad that I am able to back Sandeep’s vision.

'Safed' stars Abhay and Meera in the lead. It is written and directed by Sandeep. The film is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Ajay Harinath Singh, and Sandeep Singh, and co-produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:31 PM IST