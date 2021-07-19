'PM Narendra Modi' film producer Sandeep Ssingh acquires rights for Subrata Roy Sahara’s biopic

Mumbai, 19th July, 2021: Legend Global Studio owned by Sandeep Singh has acquired the rights of a biopic on the business tycoon and Sahara India Pariwar Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara.

Sandeep Singh, India's youngest filmmaker who already has well acclaimed biopics like the National award winning Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarbjit, and PM Narendra Modi to his credit as a producer has landed the rights for a biopic which was vied for by a number of production houses.

Sandeep who is also working on a biopic on Veer Sarvarkar and the soon to be released ‘Jhund’ said, “The story of Saharasri, as he is fondly called, is the most fascinating real story available at present. Beginning from a small town in Uttar Pradesh to becoming a founder of an organisation of 14 lakh workers working under its aegis; the second largest in India after Indian Railways, of being one of the most influential persons with stars from sports to Bollywood to politics oscillating around him; rich in controversies and audacity; a saga of emotions, rise and resilience, it has all this and more, to be a delight for filmmakers as well as the audience. His story is full of surprises, and as no one has dared explore it, it is largely untold.”