'Runway 34', starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, to release on THIS date

The makers of the much-anticipated 'Runway 34' dropped the first look and release date of the film on Saturday.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

"Brace for the impact", Ajay Devgn tweeted along with the motion posters of the film.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing another clip featuring Amitabh Bachchan, he wrote, "Brace for the unexpected".

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Runway 34' is scheduled to land in the theatres on April 29, 2022.

The film also marks Devgn's return to the director's chair after films like 'U Me Aur Hum' (2008) and the actioner 'Shivaay' (2016).

'Runway 34', which revolves around the workings of the aviation industry, is inspired by a real-life 2015 incident that happened in India.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and YouTube sensation Carry Minati playing himself.

Devgn had earlier revealed what drew him to 'Runway 34'. He had penned a note on his social media handles which read, "Close your eyes and think - each and everyone of us must have been in a situation in life when we've felt all powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute. We've all been through that moment when we've felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear. The 'storm' brewing within you, playing with your emotions, tearing you up; that turbulent ride that makes you ask - is this a nightmare? Or is this real? These are the sentiments associated with 'Runway 34'. It's got terrific highs, alarming lows, a sense of jubilance, all within the screenplay."

"Honestly, letting this script just pass me by, was not even a consideration. I knew I had to make it," he added.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, 'Runway 34' is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:49 PM IST