Runway 34: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh's song 'Mitra Re' clocks 20 million views in 3 days

While the promos of 'Runway 34' have intrigued the audiences, the first song ‘Mitra Re’ from the film, has been lapped up by music and film lovers with crossing 20 million views in just 3 days.

The song that was released on Ajay Devgn’s birthday is composed by Jasleen Royal and the lyrics are written by Aditya Sharma.

“The film has terrific highs and alarming lows, a sense of jubilation and dejection, and the music is a part of the narrative and the story-telling. ‘Mitra Re’ takes the story forward, but despite the turbulence you see on screen, the song has a beautiful, uplifting, quality which owes a lot to Arijit’s haunting voice quality and gives it a repeat value. I am not surprised that people have loved the song for its soulfulness,” asserts Ajay.

Jasleen, who had earlier sung the evergreen ‘Raatein’ for Ajay’s earlier directorial 'Shivaay' and more recently won hearts with Shershaah’s ‘Ranjha’, is equally excited about ‘Mitra Re’. “I am super thrilled to be a part of this epic project. We have got off to a flying start with the song already playing on the loop. And why not? A collaboration with Ajay sir and Arijit can only create magic and there’s more to come,” she promises.

'Runway 34' also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

Co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia, it will touchdown in the theatres on Eid, April 29.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 05:38 PM IST