'Roz aaoge kya?': Kangana Ranaut loses her cool at paps waiting outside her home; watch video

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut appeared to be unhappy with paparazzi's presence outside her home.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kangana can be seen getting out of her car. However, she was in no mood to pose for the shutterbugs and aksed them to leave.

When the paps asked her to pose for pictures, the actress said, "Ab roz aaoge kya?" She also asked them to stop recording.

Check out the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

After the video was shared on Instagram, several users criticised the actor for her behaviour, while many others defended her.

"Bechare uske liye gay the aur usne buri tarha Bhaga diya... Galat hai ye," a user wrote.

"Itna attitude kyu dekha rahe hai yeah," wrote another user.

Another user wrote, "Y'all need to respect celeb's boundaries and stop hounding them on their homes and offices everyday."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently hosting an OTT reality show.

She will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 07:17 PM IST