Rasika Dugal wraps the shoot of 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' in the UK

While making the most of her first trip abroad in two years, Rasika Dugal wrapped up the filming of her upcoming film 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' in the UK.

The 'Mirzapur' actor was stationed in the country for 15 days for the shoot of the film, which stars her and Arjun Mathur in the lead.

Although, not much about her role in 'Lord Curzon ki Haveli' has been revealed yet, the videos and pictures the actor has shared on her social media from the shoot of the film has our interest piqued. The actor remarks that through the film's shoot, she relived her hostel days, pursued her wanderlust and explored the picturesque Yorkshire Dales.

Rasika shares, "This film relies heavily on performance and that kind of challenge is a delight for an actor. There is so much meat for my character in the film that I sometimes felt I had traversed multiple genres within the same film. It was a delight playing off seasoned actors like Arjun Mathur and Tanmay Dhanania and to be introduced to the incredible talent of Paresh Pahuja and Zoha Rahman."

She adds, "And even though we were shooting long hours and mostly night shoots we managed to have loads of fun through it all. I also managed to squeeze in some Enid Blyton-esque moments by gorging on scones and wandering in the Yorkshire dales".

Apart from 'Lord Curzon ki Haveli', Rasika will also be seen in a series titled 'Spike'. The actor was shooting for the said project in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.

Besides, she also awaits the streaming of 'Delhi Crime Season 2'.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:00 PM IST