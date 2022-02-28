Arjun Mathur wraps 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' in London, pens a beautiful note

Arjun Mathur is easily the busiest actor on the block, with multiple releases in the pipeline for the year. Earning acclaim for being filmmakers' leading choice for unconventional roles, the actor has wrapped another path-breaking drama, 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', ahead of the 'Jugaadistan' release.

One of the most awaited and talked-about projects of Arjun Mathur, 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', wrapped its shooting schedule in the UK.

While sharing the exciting news, he wrote, "Two-and-a-half years, three Covid waves, multiple date-changes and delays, a last-minute casting crisis and a full-on continental storm during filming later - here we are on the other side."

Calling it one of the fasted shoots and his character of a new shade, Arjun Mathur said, "#LordCurzonKiHaveli is officially the fastest feature-film I have EVER shot, and 'Rohit' has been some of the most fun I've ever had playing a character, with shades that no filmmaker has ever before given me an opportunity to portray. Can not wait to share him with you all."

He also wished Anshuman Jha good luck for his first directorial inning.

Arjun Mathur has also been sharing glimpses from his UK schedule on Instagram, making the audience eagerly anticipate the film's release.

Meanwhile, the International Emmy Award-nominated actor has 'Made In Heaven S2', 'Gone Game 2', and 'Jugaadistan' on the horizon.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:58 PM IST