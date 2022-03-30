Rashmika Mandanna replaces Parineeti Chopra in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor: Report

Days after it was reported that Parineeti Chopra will not be able to work in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', buzz is that actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped instead to star opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Chopra decided to drop 'Animal' for Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited film 'Chamkila'.

A trade source revealed, “Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director’s next, ‘Chamkila’. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director.”

The informer added, “She has to get into prep immediately for the shoot and unfortunately due to this development, she won’t be able to shoot for ‘Animal’ as there is a major overlap of dates between the two films. So, RK and Pari fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a new project to bring them together on screen.”

Now, a report by Pinkvilla suggests that Rashmika Mandanna will be paired opposite Ranbir. The actress was previously rumoured to be in talks for a special song in the film.

Rashmika grabbed eyeballs across the world for her performance in 'Pushpa' with the songs going viral on the internet. Her other big-ticket Bollywood projects include 'Mission Manju' where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra, and 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan.

Sandeep is best known for ‘Arjun Reddy’ and its Hindi remake ‘Kabir Singh’ featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

‘Animal’ will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali Pictures, and Murad Khetani of Cine1Studios.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:00 PM IST