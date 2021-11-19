Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' to release theatrically in August 2023

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film 'Animal' is set to release in cinemas worldwide on August 11, 2023, the makers announced on Friday.

The crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with 2019 blockbuster 'Kabir Singh'.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

T-Series shared the new release date of the movie on its official Instagram account.

"Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theaters worldwide on 11th August 2023," the caption read.

The film was earlier scheduled to release during Dusshera, 2022.

The film also boasts of an ensemble cast led by Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. This film marks Sandeep's first association with Ranbir.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 05:01 PM IST