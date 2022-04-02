Rapper Badshah admits he suffered from depression, anxiety: 'We have made our own lives messy'

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Popular rapper Badshah has revealed that he suffered from depression and anxiety and that he used to starve himself for his work just to look a certain way.

In an episode of 'Mirchi Shape of You', host Shilpa Shetty was in a candid conversation with the 'Jugnu' hitmaker.

Bringing to the table his unfiltered personality in this episode, Badshah spilled his fitness secrets, broke some widely known fitness myths, and opened up about his severe anxiety disorder, clinical depression, and sleep apnea.

Badshah admitted that he used to starve himself for his work just to look a certain way, found himself out of breath at performances, and unhappy for the most part.

Badshah told Shilpa, "The priority of my life is mental health. Mental peace is a luxury for me, because of the pressure we feel everyday. I have been through the darkest of times. When it comes to my mental health, I have been through clinical depression, I have been through severe anxiety disorder. So, I know I do not want to go there (again). And, to avoid that, you have to be selfish in a good way."

"You have to live with people who make you happy, you have to learn to say no. You have to learn to say yes, you have to be happy, we live under a lot of pressure. We have made our own lives messy and then we complain we are not mentally fit. You need to organise things, keep your loved ones near you and that is it," he added.

Speaking about his weight loss transformation and what motivated him to achieve good health, the rapper stated, “Now it is all about staying healthy. I had many reasons for losing weight. We did no shows during the lockdown. And, then the shows opened up suddenly. When I went up on the stage, I realised I do not have the stamina. My work requires me to be active for 120 minutes or so when performing on the stage. I did not have the stamina, I started panting in just 15 minutes. As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason. Another reason was that I suffered from sleep apnea. That got more intense with time, and it is dangerous. For people who do not know, sleep apnea is a major snoring problem. I had the problem, now it is not there.”

In this episode, Badshah spilled it all. He now lives by a simple motto - when it comes to protecting your mental peace, being selfish is the only key.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:35 PM IST